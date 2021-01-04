The Browns Are Going To The Playoffs

Here we go, Brownies....

The Browns are headed to the playoffs for the first time in 18 years. The last time they were in the playoffs was in 2003. To jog your memory of just how long ago that was... here are some fun facts about 2003.

Finding Nemo was released

Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Dawson's Creek ended

Nokia phones existed

Justin Timberlake's Justified album came out with hits like Cry Me A River and Señorita

But enough about the past, because the present is something we can get excited about. The Browns ended the regular season 11-5, clinching the wild card spot.

“The weight isn’t off our shoulders just by making it to the playoffs, we’ve got a ticket to the dance, but if you want to dance with the pretty girl, you’ve got to make it to the end,” said Browns defensive end Myles Garrett after Sunday’s game.

So, what's next? The Browns will battle the Steelers once again in the AFC wild card round at 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 10 at Heinz Field.