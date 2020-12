As if the two feet of snow wasn't bad enough, some Northeast Ohioans are STILL without power after Monday's snow storm.

According to WKYC,

As of 5:40 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3: Geauga County: 4,211 outages, Cuyahoga County: 1,924 outages.

FirstEnergy has estimated restoration times at 11 p.m. Thursday.