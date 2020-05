Did you catch the newest rendition of Twenty One Pilots' song, Level of Concern?

We got to drop it this morning on The Jeremiah Show, but in case you missed it, take a listen.

It's the all-new Twenty One Pilots "Level of Concern (live from outside)"

Video of Twenty One Pilots: Level of Concern (The Tonight Show: At Home Edition)

Proceeds of the song are going to furloughed concert crew workers.

This is a HIT!