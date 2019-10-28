The Internet Is Roasting Freddie Kitchens After Loss To Patriots
Should the Browns HC be fired?
Week 8... and still a factory of sadness.
Yesterday's Cleveland Browns loss to the Patriots was not only bad, it was difficult to even watch.
Penalties, turnovers, and down right stupid play calling has Browns fans in an uproar, but who is to blame? Twitter thinks it all falls on the head coach, Freddie Kitchens.
Per source, #Browns HC Freddie Kitchens ruled out for remainder of game (brain)— Browns Beat Toaster (@BrownsToaster) October 27, 2019
Freddie Kitchens was in his bag today --------— Browns Country (@TheFanDomeShow) October 27, 2019
13 penalties
6 false starts
3 turnovers
2 failed challenges
Terrible Play call
Goes for it after the penalty in the punt team
2 weeks to prepare
Terrible clock management
27-13 loss -------- pic.twitter.com/imjK4C6fev
Freddie Kitchens: #browns #CLEvsNE— Browns Rally Possum (@BrownsRally) October 27, 2019
4th and 11 4th and 16
Punt Go for it! pic.twitter.com/onWXiBJdc4
Freddie Kitchens seems like a nice fellow but I wouldn’t hire him to coach Lyndhurst Middle School.— Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) October 27, 2019
Browns last year after 7 games under Hue Jackson: 2-4-1— Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 27, 2019
Browns this year after 7 games under Freddie Kitchens: 2-5
Browns HC Freddie Kitchens trying to get fired. Punt unit is on the field for 4th&11, whistled for false start, it’s now 4th&16. Freddie brings offense bck on the field to for it on his own 30. Sack, turnover on dwns. WTF was that Freddie?— shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 27, 2019
#browns Freddie kitchens out there calling plays pic.twitter.com/F6slexEEkH— sconuts (@PaulScotese) October 27, 2019
What do you think Cleveland?
Are you blaming Kitchens for the Browns losing record?