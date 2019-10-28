The Internet Is Roasting Freddie Kitchens After Loss To Patriots

Week 8... and still a factory of sadness.

Yesterday's Cleveland Browns loss to the Patriots was not only bad, it was difficult to even watch.

Penalties, turnovers, and down right stupid play calling has Browns fans in an uproar, but who is to blame? Twitter thinks it all falls on the head coach, Freddie Kitchens.

Per source, #Browns HC Freddie Kitchens ruled out for remainder of game (brain) — Browns Beat Toaster (@BrownsToaster) October 27, 2019

Freddie Kitchens was in his bag today --------



13 penalties

6 false starts

3 turnovers

2 failed challenges

Terrible Play call

Goes for it after the penalty in the punt team

2 weeks to prepare

Terrible clock management



27-13 loss -------- pic.twitter.com/imjK4C6fev — Browns Country (@TheFanDomeShow) October 27, 2019

Freddie Kitchens: #browns #CLEvsNE



4th and 11 4th and 16

Punt Go for it! pic.twitter.com/onWXiBJdc4 — Browns Rally Possum (@BrownsRally) October 27, 2019

Freddie Kitchens seems like a nice fellow but I wouldn’t hire him to coach Lyndhurst Middle School. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) October 27, 2019

Browns last year after 7 games under Hue Jackson: 2-4-1



Browns this year after 7 games under Freddie Kitchens: 2-5 — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 27, 2019

Browns HC Freddie Kitchens trying to get fired. Punt unit is on the field for 4th&11, whistled for false start, it’s now 4th&16. Freddie brings offense bck on the field to for it on his own 30. Sack, turnover on dwns. WTF was that Freddie? — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 27, 2019

What do you think Cleveland?

Are you blaming Kitchens for the Browns losing record?