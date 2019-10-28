The Internet Is Roasting Freddie Kitchens After Loss To Patriots

Should the Browns HC be fired?

October 28, 2019
Morgan

Getty Images By: Kathryn Riley

Week 8... and still a factory of sadness.

Yesterday's Cleveland Browns loss to the Patriots was not only bad, it was difficult to even watch.

Penalties, turnovers, and down right stupid play calling has Browns fans in an uproar, but who is to blame? Twitter thinks it all falls on the head coach, Freddie Kitchens. 

What do you think Cleveland?

Are you blaming Kitchens for the Browns losing record?

