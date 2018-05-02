Vote LeBron James For The NBA Community Assist Award
Just a kid from Akron...
We all know how much LeBron James does for our Cleveland community, so let's let the rest of the world know just how great he is. LeBron is nominated for the NBA Community Assist Award. The Community Assist Award is awarded for community engagement, philanthropic activity, and charity work.
Vote @kingjames for the @nbacares Community Assist Award! Comment below with these hashtags to vote: #LeBronJames + #NBACommunityAssist
You can vote for LeBron James by commenting on this Instagram picture posted by @cavs. Comment #LeBronJames + #NBACommunityAssist to make your vote count!