Vote LeBron James For The NBA Community Assist Award

We all know how much LeBron James does for our Cleveland community, so let's let the rest of the world know just how great he is. LeBron is nominated for the NBA Community Assist Award. The Community Assist Award is awarded for community engagement, philanthropic activity, and charity work.

You can vote for LeBron James by commenting on this Instagram picture posted by @cavs. Comment #LeBronJames + #NBACommunityAssist to make your vote count!