Here's What's Opening Today In Ohio

Today is a big day in Ohio! Here is what's opening today:

Public and club pools

Gyms and fitness centers

Non-contact sports

BMVs

While this is a big shift towards going back to "normal," your experiences at each of these places will most definitely not be normal.

For example, most staff will be wearing masks. Facilities are required to limit capacity and class size for social distancing.

For more details on each individual opening, click here.