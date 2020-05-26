Here's What's Opening Today In Ohio
It's a big day! Lot's of stuff across the state is re-opening
May 26, 2020
Today is a big day in Ohio! Here is what's opening today:
- Public and club pools
- Gyms and fitness centers
- Non-contact sports
- BMVs
While this is a big shift towards going back to "normal," your experiences at each of these places will most definitely not be normal.
For example, most staff will be wearing masks. Facilities are required to limit capacity and class size for social distancing.
For more details on each individual opening, click here.