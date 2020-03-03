Who Will Win The Bachelor?

We are coming to the end of the road... finally. This season of The Bachelor has been filled with drama, bad choices, rumors, and then some more bad choices but... Peter finally has his final two. Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss.

Madison

Madison has been a fan favorite since the beginning. You can see her and Peter's connection every time they are together. However, things have hit a bumpy patch in their relationship. Madison is strong in her convictions, and one of those being that she is saving herself for marriage. She expressed to Peter before Fantasy Suites that it would be hard for her to continue in the process if he was *~*intimate*~* with any other contestant. Some people saw this as an ultimatum, but she later cleared up what she meant in saying that it would be hard for her to accept a proposal if he had slept with another girl six days prior. Understandable. Madison was very hesitant to accept Peter's rose to the final two, but she did end up saying yes (after a very long, dramatic pause).

Hannah Ann

Although it seems that Peter will end up with Madison, we have been told (about a million times) that Peter does not have a "normal ending." Will he throw a curveball and end up with Hannah Ann? Hannah Ann and Peter do have a connection.. from what we've seen, which unfortunately hasn't been a lot. Maybe blame it on bad editing... but Hannah Ann's relationship with Peter has been overshadowed by the drama with pretty much every other girl there.

What We Know

Things get bumpy at the end. Peter does not have a conventional ending, with Chris Harrison showing up RIGHT before Peter proposes to drop some sort of news. After that, all hell breaks loose. Also, we have the Peter's mom's "bring her home" speech. Does that mean Madison left, AGAIN?

Prediciton

Ok... Here's my theory. I think that right before engagement day, Madison decides to leave for good. She knows she can't accept a proposal from Peter when he broke her trust during Fantasy Suite week. This news sends Peter in a tailspin. He was ready to get down on one knee and ask Maddie to be his wife. A heartbroken Peter goes home to his family, who's mother begs him to fight for Madison. It's important to remember that Madison met Peter's family a long time ago, when Madison went on the very first one-on-one date. I believe that is when Peter goes to "fight" for Madison. The two start dating, and then get engaged on After The Final Rose.

Or he ends up with Hannah Ann.

Or... the producer Julie LaPlaca.