Wonder Woman 2 Has A MAJOR Plot-Twist

We all watched Steve Trevor die at the end of Wonder Woman. Tears ensued, hearts were broken, but it was for the good of the world, right? WRONG. Apparently, there are some teasers for the sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, that imply Steve is ALIVE, according to filmmaker Patty Jenkins.

The premise of Wonder Woman 2 is set during the Cold War. Now of course, there could be some alternative explainations as to why we are seeing a dead man walking, but for now, we will pretend he made it out of that exploding plane alive.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in theaters everywhere on November 1, 2019.