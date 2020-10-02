For all you Halloween fanatics out there... you can now stay in "hell" courtesy of Airbnb. The best part, it's in Michigan!!

If you love Halloween you’ll really like being the mayor of Hell, Michigan. The current self-proclaimed mayor of the unincorporated town of Hell, 60 miles west of Detroit, offers a tiny home fit for the king of the underworld on Airbnb.

According to the listing, you’ll be able to “lord over the ghouls and goblins that call this haunted inferno home.” Expect a church-shaped tiny house, standing behind gates accented by a “Gates of Hell” sign and a pumpkin lit pathway. There's also a fire pit in the backyard.

Two people can stay in "hell" at a time. Bookings begin Oct. 14 for stays on Oct. 18, Oct. 21 and Oct. 24. The rate is a nod to Halloween, is $31 for the night.