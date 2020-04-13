WATCH: Morgan Reads Her Bf's Google Search History

These answers are hilarious!

April 13, 2020
Morgan
Google Search

David Preston

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features

I'll be the first to admit... I NEEDED TO LAUGH. It's easy to be down and out right now... but I stumbled across this old YouTube video David and I made last summer and it cracked me up!

If you are looking for a little distraction from all the craziness, check out us going through each other's Google search history. 

If you like it, make sure you hit the thumbs up and subscribe to my channel! I probably won't post another video for six months.... so.... it's a win for everyone involved.

Tags: 
YouTube
funny
boyfriend
girlfriend
google search