WATCH: Morgan Reads Her Bf's Google Search History

I'll be the first to admit... I NEEDED TO LAUGH. It's easy to be down and out right now... but I stumbled across this old YouTube video David and I made last summer and it cracked me up!

If you are looking for a little distraction from all the craziness, check out us going through each other's Google search history.

If you like it, make sure you hit the thumbs up and subscribe to my channel! I probably won't post another video for six months.... so.... it's a win for everyone involved.