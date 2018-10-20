Most Popular Halloween Candy for 2018

By: Kelly Meyers

With Halloween less than a few weeks away, there's a lot to do to get ready, like finding the perfect costume, decorating your house and getting Halloween candy for the trick or treaters.

Related: Get a Taste of Our Favorite Fall Drinks & Cocktails

If you want to be the house all the kids in the neighborhood love, you should probably stick with the candy on this list. These are this year's favorites!

America's Top 10 Halloween Candy 2018:

Skittles M&M's Snickers Reese's Cups Starburst Candy Corn Hot Tamales Hershey's Tootsie Pops Jolly Ranchers

That list actually surprised us a bit. Who would've thought Hot Tamales were that popular. And why aren't Reese's Cups No. 1?

Fun fact: When it comes to the best place to trick or treat, that award goes to Oregon!

Apparently, it's the norm to hand out full-size candy bars instead of the smaller snack sized offerings.