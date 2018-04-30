Mother's Day In Cleveland: How To Celebrate

Moms. They're simply the best. There's no doubt in my mind that I wouldn't be half the person I am today without the love, support and guidance from mine. If you're lucky enough to be close to your biological mother or if you have any mother-figures in your life, you should celebrate the heck out of her on May 13th (and every day too tbh).

Here are some ideas as to how you can celebrate Mother's Day around Cleveland!

Spend the day with the cutest animals around! Our friends at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo are once again letting moms in free for the day. The forecast looks great and you'll be able to spend the day making wonderful memories at one of our city's best destinations.

Or visit the cutest creatures under the sea! If marine life is more mom's style, head to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium where admission is free on the 13th. Also, children are invited to create personalized hand-trace, fish-themed Mother’s Day cards in the 1st floor classroom and the first 150 visiting moms receive a button. By completing a scavenger hunt, moms will have the opportunity to win an aquarium annual pass.

Go for a run -- for a cause! You and mom are invited to run in the first ever Moms Rock 5K at Crocker Park. A portion of your registration will go directly to the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services "Hope for the Holidays."

Enjoy the scenery at one of CLE's best hidden gems. Treat mum to an unforgettable feast in the beautiful setting of the Botanical Garden, where she will be surrounded by thousands of spring blooms just as stunning as her.

Personalize some chocolate! All City Candy is hosting a "Dip Your Own Chocolate" event over Mother's Day weekend and, honestly, what sounds more fun than that?

Get scientific. Whether you call her mom, mother, ma or mommy, bring her (or your aunt, grandma, sister or any other special adult woman in your life) to Great Lakes Science Center for a special Mother’s Day weekend admission deal.