Look At Brie Larson Flex In The Latest Captain Marvel Trailer!

Check out the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel that debuted on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” during halftime of the game between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.

Video of Marvel Studios&#039; Captain Marvel - Trailer 2

The film stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel opens in U.S. theaters on March 8, 2019.