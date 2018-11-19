Watch The New Trailer For The Secret Life of Pets 2!

We invite you to have a ball and watch the new 'Chloe Trailer' for The Secret Life of Pets 2!

The Secret Life of Pets 2 will follow summer 2016’s blockbuster about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborator Janet Healy will produce the sequel to the comedy that had the best opening ever for an original film, animated or otherwise.

Video of The Secret Life Of Pets 2 - The Chloe Trailer [HD]

Video of The Secret Life Of Pets 2 - The Chloe Trailer [HD]