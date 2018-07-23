SNEAK-PEEK: Niall Horan's Flicker World Tour Setlist
Niall Horan Is Bringing His Flicker World Tour To Blossom August 29th!
July 23, 2018
Niall Horan is bringing his Flicker World Tour to Blossom August 29th -- and he's bringing our girl Maren Morris with him! Sure the concert is more than a month away but we've been seeing Tweets and reviews from his tour so far and we are BEYOND excited.
Here's a sneak-peek of what he might play when he comes our way:
- On the Loose
- The Tide
- This Town
- Paper Houses
- You and Me
- Dancing in the Dark (Bruce Springsteen cover)
- Seeing Blind (with Maren Morris)
- Flicker
- Fool's Gold (One Direction song)
- Too Much To Ask
- So Long (Unreleased Song)
- Since We're Alone
- Fire Away
- Finally Free
- On My Own
- Drag Me Down (One Direction song)
- Slow Hands
- Mirrors
Don't forget that Maren Morris will be opening for him so be sure to get to the venue early! Here's what she might play:
- Feels
- Just Another Thing
- Rich
- I Could Use a Love Song
- How It’s Done
- Second Wind / Halo (Beyoncé cover)
- Once
- 80s Mercedes
- My Church
- The Middle