SNEAK-PEEK: Niall Horan's Flicker World Tour Setlist

Niall Horan is bringing his Flicker World Tour to Blossom August 29th -- and he's bringing our girl Maren Morris with him! Sure the concert is more than a month away but we've been seeing Tweets and reviews from his tour so far and we are BEYOND excited.

Here's a sneak-peek of what he might play when he comes our way:

On the Loose

The Tide

This Town

Paper Houses

You and Me

Dancing in the Dark (Bruce Springsteen cover)

Seeing Blind (with Maren Morris)

Flicker

Fool's Gold (One Direction song)

Too Much To Ask

So Long (Unreleased Song)

Since We're Alone

Fire Away

Finally Free

On My Own

Drag Me Down (One Direction song)

Slow Hands

Mirrors

Don't forget that Maren Morris will be opening for him so be sure to get to the venue early! Here's what she might play: