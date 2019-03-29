New Rules At Disney Parks Involve Smoking, Vaping, Ice and Strollers

Beginning May 1st, Dinseyland and Walt Disney World (and all of its parks) will take on new rules.

The smoking ban will go into effect on that date, all smoking areas will be removed. Smokers and vapers can use space outside the park entrances and at Disney resort hotels.

Stroller sizes are going to be reduced to 31-inches by 52-inches. Guests can't bring 'loose and dry ice' into the parks. Cups of ice will be free with no charge. The ice ban is going to help move people through the entry process.

Here's Disney's official statement.