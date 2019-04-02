21 Things That Don't Go In Your Recycle Bin

21 days until Earth Day!

April 2, 2019
1Thing

Earth Day is just 21 days away and, here at Entercom, it's a pretty big deal. 

  1. Aerosol cans

  2. Plastic bags and plastic wrap

  3. Plastic-coated boxes, plastic food boxes, or plastic without recycling marks

  4. Plastic screw-on tops

  5. Shredded paper

  6. Styrofoam

  7. Batteries

  8. Takeout containers

  9. Tires

  10. Tyvek shipping envelopes

  11. Wet paper

  12. Wire hangers

  13. Yogurt cups

  14. Brightly dyed paper

  15. Ceramics and pottery

  16. Diapers

  17. Household glass

  18. Juice boxes and other coated cardboard drink containers

  19. Medical waste

  20. Napkins and paper towels

  21. Pizza boxes

1Thing
Earth Day