The World's Largest Bounce House is Coming to North Ridgeville!
North Ridgeville has been blessed with the world’s largest bounce house.
It’s coming next weekend, July 13th-15th at Victory Sports Park (7777 Victory Lane)!
It’s Big Bounce America’s centerpiece that includes basketball hoops, a tough obstacle course, a kids zone and more.
The main structure is what is recognized as the largest bounce house. North Ridgeville is among a 30-state tour of 60 cities.
Prices go from $10 for toddlers to $25 for adults 16 years of age or older.
Hours include 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm on July 13th and 9:15 am to 7 pm on both the 14th and 15th.
More details on tickets are up here.
It looks really fun and an awesome place to take the kids!
