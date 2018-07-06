The World's Largest Bounce House is Coming to North Ridgeville!

North Ridgeville has been blessed with the world’s largest bounce house.

It’s coming next weekend, July 13th-15th at Victory Sports Park (7777 Victory Lane)!

It’s Big Bounce America’s centerpiece that includes basketball hoops, a tough obstacle course, a kids zone and more.

The main structure is what is recognized as the largest bounce house. North Ridgeville is among a 30-state tour of 60 cities.

Prices go from $10 for toddlers to $25 for adults 16 years of age or older.

Hours include 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm on July 13th and 9:15 am to 7 pm on both the 14th and 15th.

More details on tickets are up here.

It looks really fun and an awesome place to take the kids!