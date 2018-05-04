Nurses Week: How To Celebrate Your Favorite Health Care Professionals

May 4, 2018
Nurses rock! We're so grateful for the men and women who work their butts off to make sure we're healthy and happy. We'll be celebrating them on Thursday night during Nurses Night Out and we can't wait. However, we came up with a few more ideas as to what you can do for your favorite nurses. 

Don't forget to join us for Nurses Night Out on Thursday, May 10th!

