Nurses Week: How To Celebrate Your Favorite Health Care Professionals
May 4, 2018
Nurses rock! We're so grateful for the men and women who work their butts off to make sure we're healthy and happy. We'll be celebrating them on Thursday night during Nurses Night Out and we can't wait. However, we came up with a few more ideas as to what you can do for your favorite nurses.
- A customized waterbottle to ensure their constant hydration. This one is cute!
- Compression socks - because comfort is everything! Find some here.
- A subscription to a monthly care-package. Like this one!
- Personalized gear. Like this t-shirt so she can brag about the hard work she does.
- This beautiful engraved stethoscope necklace that she'll wear with pride.
Don't forget to join us for Nurses Night Out on Thursday, May 10th!