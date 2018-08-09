Sneak-Peek: O.A.R. Cleveland Setlist

August 9, 2018
Categories: 
Concerts
Features

O.A.R. is bringing the Just Like Paradise tour to Cleveland on August 23rd with special guest Matt Nathanson! You can still find tickets here.

This is a sneak-peek of what their setlist might look like! 

  • About Mr. Brown
  • About an Hour Ago
  • Black Rock
  • So Moved On
  • City on Down
  • Dareh Meyod
  • Night Shift
  • Stir It Up (The Wailers cover)
  • Shattered (Turn the Car Around)
  • Delicate Few
  • I Feel Home (Marc and Richard)
  • Hey Girl
  • Heard the World
  • Heaven
  • Missing Pieces
  • Peace
  • Anyway
  • I Go Through
  • Love and Memories
  • Miss You All the Time
  • That Was a Crazy Game of Poker
Tags: 
OAR
O.A.R.
Matt Nathanson
setlist