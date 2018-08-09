Sneak-Peek: O.A.R. Cleveland Setlist
August 9, 2018
O.A.R. is bringing the Just Like Paradise tour to Cleveland on August 23rd with special guest Matt Nathanson! You can still find tickets here.
This is a sneak-peek of what their setlist might look like!
- About Mr. Brown
- About an Hour Ago
- Black Rock
- So Moved On
- City on Down
- Dareh Meyod
- Night Shift
- Stir It Up (The Wailers cover)
- Shattered (Turn the Car Around)
- Delicate Few
- I Feel Home (Marc and Richard)
- Hey Girl
- Heard the World
- Heaven
- Missing Pieces
- Peace
- Anyway
- I Go Through
- Love and Memories
- Miss You All the Time
- That Was a Crazy Game of Poker