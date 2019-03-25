The Official State Pet Of Ohio: Shelter Animals

Thanks to Senate Bill 86, Ohio now has an official state pet. But it's not just a cat or a dog ... its all shelter animals!

The bill mainly declared some historical sites around the state, but the pet part of the bill "intends to raise public awareness of all the shelter animals in Ohio in need of loving homes."

The Humane Society of the United States reacted to the news in a Facebook post with beaming positivity.

Ohio joins Colorado, California, Illinois, Tennessee, and Georgia as states who have made shelter animals their state pet.

You can find cats, dogs, birds, small animals, even horses and livestock waiting for adoption in at your local shelter, rescue or by visiting The Shelter Pet Project.