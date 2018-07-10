Tax Free Weekend Coming August 3rd through 5th!

Looking for a good time to do some back to school shopping for your kids?

Or maybe you're just waiting for that last summer sale to pick up one last outfit to wear in August. Well the state of Ohio will be having its tax-free weekend coming up from Friday, August 3rd through Sunday, August 5th.

During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

Clothing priced at $75 per item or less

School supplies priced at $20 per item or less

School instructional material priced at $20 per item or less.

Time to head out to Crocker Park, Great Northern Mall, Legacy Village, or whever your favorite place to shop is!

Happy deal hunting!