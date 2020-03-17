Q104 Jocks Help Us Pass The Time With Their Go-To Quarantine Items

Are you working from home? Quarantined inside for the foreseeable future? Q104 is here to help.

Not only are we available on RADIO.COM on your desktop and on your phone, Q104 on RADIO.COM works seamlessly with voice assistants like Alexa to make your favorite radio station available at your command.

With The Jeremiah Show getting you through the morning, Amanda taking over until three, Kelly with you on your 'commute home,' and T.J. playing the hits until midnight, we're staying on.

Our on-air hosts are just like you, and are looking the pass the time, too! So here's what they're doing ... and maybe it will give you some ideas or suggestions during this time of social distancing.

Go-to binge show

Jeremiah: Mad Men

Jack: The Office

Morgan: Survivor

Amanada: Jerry Springer and/or Maury

Kelly: Schitt's Creek

T.J.: Married with Children

Go-to movie to watch:

Jeremiah: End Game

Jack: Wedding Crashers

Morgan: School of Rock

Amanada: Step Brothers

Kelly: Shawshank Redemption

T.J.: X-Men: First Class

Go-to book to read to pass the time:

Jeremiah: Kitchen Confidential

Jack: Harry Potter

Morgan: Girl, Wash Your Face - Rachel Hollis

Amanada: Fahrenheit 451

Kelly: Cooking Books

Go-to song right now on Q104:

Jeremiah: Dance Monkey - Tones and I

Jack: Adore You - Harry Styles

Morgan: Adore You - Harry Styles

Amanada: A toss up between Adore You - Harry Styles and Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

Kelly: Stupid Love - Lady Gaga

T.J.: Adore You - Harry Styles

10-song playlist to pass the time:

Jeremiah:

Barbie Girl - Aqua Girlfriend - *NSYNC feat. Nelly Hot Shower - Chance The Rapper Saint-Tropez - Post Malone Doin' Time - Sublime Morph - Twenty One Pilots Brainstew - Green Day Bonfire - Childish Gambino The Hype - Twenty One Pilots The Return - Logic

Jack:

Courage To Grow - Rebelution Time Bomb - Iration Queen Of The Westside - Brett Dennen If I Had Eyes - Jack Johnson Voodoo Lady - Ween Of Moons, Birds, & Monsters - MGMT Wish You Were Here - Incubus Bowl For Two - The Expendables Nothing’s Over - Three Legged Fox Trying To Be Cool - Phoenix

Morgan

Greenlight - Jonas Brothers Slide Around - Chance The Rapper Daphne Blue - The Band CAMINO Violent Crimes - Kanye West My Blood - Twenty One Pilots Delta - Mumford & Sons Candy Hearts - Relient K Body - Loud Luxury, Brando Roxanne - Arizona Zervas​ In Your Atmosphere - John Mayer

Amanada:

Rex Orange County - Best Friend Thundercat - Show You The Way J Dilla - So Far To Go Willow - Wait A Minute Rapsody - Good Good Love Anderson Paak - Tints Kendrick Lamar - i Ezre - Two Faced Mac Miller - Weekend Daniel Caeser - Best Park

Kelly:

John Mayer - Waiting On The World To Change N'Sync - Makes Me Ill R.E.M. - It's The End Of The World ​ Britney Spears - Till The World Ends Taylor Swift - I Knew You Were Trouble Disturbed - Down With The Sickness Semi-Sonic - Closing Time JP Saxe & Julia Michaels - If The World Was Ending Maroon 5 - Harder To Breathe Prince - Let's Go Crazy

T.J.:

NBA Young Boy “Rock and Roll” Harry Styles “Adore You” NBA Young Boy “GG” Fall Out Boy “A Little Less Sixteen Candles A Little More Touch Me” Jon Bellion “All Time Low” Mack Wilds “NY Love Story” Lil Nas X ft. Da Baby “Panini” (Only the Remix though) August Alsina “I Luv This” (Both versions) NBA Young Boy “Survivor” Shawn & Camila “Senorita”

Go-to dish to make:

Jeremiah: Reverse seared steak, roasted brussel sprouts, and baked sweet potato

Jack: Cereal

Morgan: Frozen pizza

Amanada: Stuffed Shells. You can get the recipe off of the box for the shells.

Kelly: Medium rare delmonico steak, with roasted veggies

T.J.: Guacamole

Go-to snack:

Jeremiah: Shearers potato chips and pickles

Jack: Cheetos

Morgan: White cheddar popcorn

Amanada: Quesadillas

Kelly: Chips and salsa

T.J.: Salt & Vinegar Chips

Go-to board game to play:

Jeremiah: Loaded Questions

Jack: Clue

Morgan: Who plays board games!?

Amanada: Monopoly, hands down

Kelly: Mall Madness

T.J.: Connect Four

Go-to card game to play:

Jeremiah: Euchre

Jack: Cards Against Humanity

Morgan: Apples to Apples

Amanada: Spit. We turn it into a tournament in our house.

Kelly: What Do You Meme?​

T.J.: Uno