Q104 Jocks Help Us Pass The Time With Their Go-To Quarantine Items
You definitely won't be bored listening to us all day!
Are you working from home? Quarantined inside for the foreseeable future? Q104 is here to help.
Not only are we available on RADIO.COM on your desktop and on your phone, Q104 on RADIO.COM works seamlessly with voice assistants like Alexa to make your favorite radio station available at your command.
With The Jeremiah Show getting you through the morning, Amanda taking over until three, Kelly with you on your 'commute home,' and T.J. playing the hits until midnight, we're staying on.
Our on-air hosts are just like you, and are looking the pass the time, too! So here's what they're doing ... and maybe it will give you some ideas or suggestions during this time of social distancing.
Go-to binge show
Jeremiah: Mad Men
Jack: The Office
Morgan: Survivor
Amanada: Jerry Springer and/or Maury
Kelly: Schitt's Creek
T.J.: Married with Children
Go-to movie to watch:
Jeremiah: End Game
Jack: Wedding Crashers
Morgan: School of Rock
Amanada: Step Brothers
Kelly: Shawshank Redemption
T.J.: X-Men: First Class
Go-to book to read to pass the time:
Jeremiah: Kitchen Confidential
Jack: Harry Potter
Morgan: Girl, Wash Your Face - Rachel Hollis
Amanada: Fahrenheit 451
Kelly: Cooking Books
Go-to song right now on Q104:
Jeremiah: Dance Monkey - Tones and I
Jack: Adore You - Harry Styles
Morgan: Adore You - Harry Styles
Amanada: A toss up between Adore You - Harry Styles and Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
Kelly: Stupid Love - Lady Gaga
T.J.: Adore You - Harry Styles
10-song playlist to pass the time:
Jeremiah:
- Barbie Girl - Aqua
- Girlfriend - *NSYNC feat. Nelly
- Hot Shower - Chance The Rapper
- Saint-Tropez - Post Malone
- Doin' Time - Sublime
- Morph - Twenty One Pilots
- Brainstew - Green Day
- Bonfire - Childish Gambino
- The Hype - Twenty One Pilots
- The Return - Logic
Jack:
- Courage To Grow - Rebelution
- Time Bomb - Iration
- Queen Of The Westside - Brett Dennen
- If I Had Eyes - Jack Johnson
- Voodoo Lady - Ween
- Of Moons, Birds, & Monsters - MGMT
- Wish You Were Here - Incubus
- Bowl For Two - The Expendables
- Nothing’s Over - Three Legged Fox
- Trying To Be Cool - Phoenix
Morgan
- Greenlight - Jonas Brothers
- Slide Around - Chance The Rapper
- Daphne Blue - The Band CAMINO
- Violent Crimes - Kanye West
- My Blood - Twenty One Pilots
- Delta - Mumford & Sons
- Candy Hearts - Relient K
- Body - Loud Luxury, Brando
- Roxanne - Arizona Zervas
- In Your Atmosphere - John Mayer
Amanada:
- Rex Orange County - Best Friend
- Thundercat - Show You The Way
- J Dilla - So Far To Go
- Willow - Wait A Minute
- Rapsody - Good Good Love
- Anderson Paak - Tints
- Kendrick Lamar - i
- Ezre - Two Faced
- Mac Miller - Weekend
- Daniel Caeser - Best Park
Kelly:
- John Mayer - Waiting On The World To Change
- N'Sync - Makes Me Ill
- R.E.M. - It's The End Of The World
- Britney Spears - Till The World Ends
- Taylor Swift - I Knew You Were Trouble
- Disturbed - Down With The Sickness
- Semi-Sonic - Closing Time
- JP Saxe & Julia Michaels - If The World Was Ending
- Maroon 5 - Harder To Breathe
- Prince - Let's Go Crazy
T.J.:
- NBA Young Boy “Rock and Roll”
- Harry Styles “Adore You”
- NBA Young Boy “GG”
- Fall Out Boy “A Little Less Sixteen Candles A Little More Touch Me”
- Jon Bellion “All Time Low”
- Mack Wilds “NY Love Story”
- Lil Nas X ft. Da Baby “Panini” (Only the Remix though)
- August Alsina “I Luv This” (Both versions)
- NBA Young Boy “Survivor”
- Shawn & Camila “Senorita”
Go-to dish to make:
Jeremiah: Reverse seared steak, roasted brussel sprouts, and baked sweet potato
Jack: Cereal
Morgan: Frozen pizza
Amanada: Stuffed Shells. You can get the recipe off of the box for the shells.
Kelly: Medium rare delmonico steak, with roasted veggies
T.J.: Guacamole
Go-to snack:
Jeremiah: Shearers potato chips and pickles
Jack: Cheetos
Morgan: White cheddar popcorn
Amanada: Quesadillas
Kelly: Chips and salsa
T.J.: Salt & Vinegar Chips
Go-to board game to play:
Jeremiah: Loaded Questions
Jack: Clue
Morgan: Who plays board games!?
Amanada: Monopoly, hands down
Kelly: Mall Madness
T.J.: Connect Four
Go-to card game to play:
Jeremiah: Euchre
Jack: Cards Against Humanity
Morgan: Apples to Apples
Amanada: Spit. We turn it into a tournament in our house.
Kelly: What Do You Meme?
T.J.: Uno