Kanye West Released A New (Interesting) Single

By Paul Laux

Kanye is back, and weirder than ever. After a wild week on social media, Kanye West has released a new single called "Lift Yourself."

Kanye promised new music, and he delivered.

His new song "Lift Yourself" at first sounds like a legitimate track. But after a while, it goes off the rails and turns into one really bizzare song.

“I’m going to drop a song with a verse that will bring Ebro the closure he’s been seeking,” the musician wrote on Twitter referring to Darden. “It’s called Lift Yourself.”

Once the lyrics came out, though? Well, they don't really make much sense.

Take a listen below.