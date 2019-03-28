Dunkin' Announces 'Peeps' Flavored Coffee

Monday April 1st is turning out to be a great day: April Fool's, the Cleveland Indians home opener and the kickoff day for the new flavor at Dunkin': PEEPS!

Dunkin' will be serving up Peeps Marshmallow-flavored coffee and an adorable Peeps donut, which is topped with white icing, green and egg-shaped sprinkles and a real mini yellow Peeps chick.

Take a look below how ADORABLE!