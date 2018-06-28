Planters Cheez Balls Are Coming Back!

They will cost $2

June 28, 2018
After a tweleve year hiatus, lovable 90s snack and overall food icon Planters' Cheez Balls are returning to our lives once more.

For twelve years, we as a people suffered. But now the orange spheres of cheesy deliciousness will be back on the shelves for a limited time at Walmart and onlineat Amazon. They will cost $2, which is pretty cheap considering how priceless they are. 

