Planters Cheez Balls Are Coming Back!

After a tweleve year hiatus, lovable 90s snack and overall food icon Planters' Cheez Balls are returning to our lives once more.

You craved, I listened. #CheezBalls are back July 1 at select stores and online! Get ‘em while they’re… cheezy. https://t.co/mk5iY4lr03 – Mr. ---- #SayCheezBalls pic.twitter.com/7nw7qhCFdh — Mr Peanut (@MrPeanut) June 26, 2018

For twelve years, we as a people suffered. But now the orange spheres of cheesy deliciousness will be back on the shelves for a limited time at Walmart and onlineat Amazon. They will cost $2, which is pretty cheap considering how priceless they are.