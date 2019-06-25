Here's What To Do Inside Play Ball Park In Cleveland For The All-Star Game

While the biggest baseball stars will come together at Progressive Field during the All-Star break this July, the Indians and MLB will provide fans with their own opportunity to play and experience the game just a few blocks away. A new interactive baseball festival, PLAY BALL PARK, will arrive inside and outside the Huntington Convention Center, July 5-9. The outside activities will be free to all fans, while indoor activities will be ticketed.

$5 Tickets available for Friday July 7 by using the code "FRIDAY5" (FRIDAY, the number 5) at check out on AllStarGame.com.

Check out some of the coolest customized kicks from around the league at MLB's PLAY BALL PARK! And even enter yourself for the chance to win some of your own.

Compete in the Home Run Derby just like the best of the Major Leagues in PLAY BALL PARK's Virtual Reality batting cages and compete for a chance to play in MLB's Home Run Derby Virtual Reality Championship round.

Inside PLAY BALL PARK, stop by the Triple Play to put on a Velcro suit and rob a homer, see a house made of over 750,000 Topps baseball cards, hit a walk off home run and take a photo celebrating at home plate.

Also inside PLAY BALL PARK:

AR ALLEY: Through the Ballpark app get your All-Star AR experience of today’s stars in action.

VR - IN THE GAME: Compete in the Home Run Derby just like the best of MLB inside of our virtual reality batting cages. Fans will also have the opportunity to earn a spot in the MLB Home Run Derby Virtual Reality Championship competition.

SOLE POWER: Check out some of the coolest customized kicks from around the league, daily customizations will be awarded.

FREE AUTOGRAPHS: Programmed throughout all hours over the five event days, meet Indians alumni, members of the Hall of Fame, and former members of the USA Softball Women’s National Team.

THE ALL-STAR CLUBHOUSE: Hear from all the best in the game during daily Q&A sessions and check out some of the cool gear you would find in the MLB All-Star players’ Clubhouse.

MLB TROPHIES: Take your picture with the World Series Trophy, check out the hardware on display from the World Series MVP to the Home Run Derby Champ.

COOPERSTOWN NATIONAL BASEBALL HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM: This pristine collection includes artifacts from some of the greatest moments of our game, including artifacts from the previous MLB All-Star Games in Cleveland

And much more!

Meet baseball legends like Jim Thome and Rollie Fingers, take photos, get free autographs, hear what it's like to be a Major League Baseball player at Q&A sessions.

Meet and take photos with the mascots from around the league like Cleveland's Slider, Bernie Brewer, Rosie Red, and Paws.

Check out ALLSTARGAME.COM to learn even more about PLAY BALL PARK and register for your experience pass today to unlock all your favorite attractions and win instant prizes.