Is A 10 Year Age Gap To Much For Priyanka Chopra?

Wife of Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, is still getting hate on her 10 year age difference with her husband.

After six months of marriage, she’s over all the gossip. Chopra believes there is a sexist double standard and does not see the big deal about the age gap.

She also states that Hollywood men date much younger woman all the time. “I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it,” she notes. “[But] commenting on some stupidity means it eventually becomes important because I gave it importance.”