Not Your Traditional Wedding Bouquet
We have wedding fever! The annual Q104 Bridal Fair is almost here and we are so excited to meet all of the beautiful brides-to-be! In preparation for tonight, we've been putting together list after list of ideas ranging from dress shopping advice, first dance songs and wedding trends.
One trend that ~obviously~ stood out the most was the cutest of them all. Puppy bouquets! That's right... bridal parties are ditching the flowers and carrying doggos down the aisle.
Like seriously ---------- it doesn’t get any cuter than this. So obsessed with these puppies. ---- Photography: @mariecameronphoto | Cinematography: @blacksheepfilmworks | Event Planning + Design: @rackel_gehlsen_weddings | Floral Design: @alexisflorals | Wedding Dress: @misshayleypaige | Bridal Boutique: @jbridalboutique | Hair _ Makeup: @idohairandmakeupartistry | Venue: @haciendadelsolaz
How adorable is this? --Is there anything cuter then the rescue puppy bouquet. Tag a dog lover who needs this idea for their wedding ------ See the rest of this seriously adorable shoot here http://bit.ly/2APIDca Psst... come see us to find this stunning pastel color bridesmaids dresses for your wedding-- #christiesbridal #weddinginspiration #puppylove #puppybouquet #pastelbluebridesmaids #findtheperfectdresses
When @bridalguide shares our #hellobeautifulbride because she's stunning + puppies!! OMG! ------ . . Photo Credit: @samaremanphoto Gown: @essenseofaustralia x @hellobeautifulbridal #hellobeautifulbridal #beyourownkindofbeautiful #bestofkearney #kearneynebraska #kearneybridalshop #shopkearney1st #essenseofaustralia #essensedesigns #essensebride #bride #bridalgown #wedding #weddings #weddingdress #engaged #imgettingmarried #nebraskawedding #wednebraska #authenticlove #midwestbride #customgown #puppybouquet
Better yet? The theme is about more than just carrying cute dogs; many brides do this in attempt to find the puppies their forever homes! Full story HERE.