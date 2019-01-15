Not Your Traditional Wedding Bouquet

We have wedding fever! The annual Q104 Bridal Fair is almost here and we are so excited to meet all of the beautiful brides-to-be! In preparation for tonight, we've been putting together list after list of ideas ranging from dress shopping advice, first dance songs and wedding trends.

One trend that ~obviously~ stood out the most was the cutest of them all. Puppy bouquets! That's right... bridal parties are ditching the flowers and carrying doggos down the aisle.

Better yet? The theme is about more than just carrying cute dogs; many brides do this in attempt to find the puppies their forever homes! Full story HERE.