Q104 Top 88 of 2018
January 1, 2019
Q104 plays the hits from 2018 New Year’s Day with the Top 88 of 2018!
Here's your Top 88 from 2018 that you voted for from the station that plays the hits…Q104!
- Youngblood - 5 Seconds of Summer
- Delicate - Taylor Swift
- Good Old Days - Macklemore & Kesha
- The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
- I Like Me Better - Lauv
- Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man
- Havana - Camila Cabello
- Perfect - Ed Sheeran
- Whatever It Takes - Imagine Dragons
- Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
- Girls Like You - Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B
- Broken - lovelytheband
- Slow Hands - Niall Horan
- High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco
- Back To You - Selena Gomez
- Love Lies - Khalid & Normani
- Friends - Marshmello and Anne Marie
- Never Be The Same - Camila Cabello
- Lights Down Low - MAX feat. Gnash
- In My Blood - Shawn Mendes
- How Long - Charlie Puth
- Shape of You - Ed Sheeran
- No Excuses - Meghan Trainor
- Bad At Love - Halsey
- No Brainer - DJ Khaled feat. Just Bieber
- no tears left to cry - Ariana Grande
- ...Ready For It? - Taylor Swift
- That’s What I Like - Bruno Mars
- Love So Soft - Kelly Clarkson
- Sit Next To Me - Foster the People
- Beautiful Trauma - P!nk
- Happier - Marshmello & Bastille
- Say Something - Justin Timberlake & Chris Stapleton
- New Rules - Dua Lipa
- Eastside - Benny Blanco feat. Halsey
- End Game - Taylor Swift feat. Ed Sheerna and Future
- Sorry Not Sorry - Demi Lovato
- What About Us - P!nk
- Thunder - Imagine Dragons
- Africa - Weezer
- Better Now - Post Malone
- New Light - John Mayer
- What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 feat. SZA
- Legendary - Welshly Arms
- Him & I - G Eazy & Halsey
- On The Loose - Niall Horan
- Praying - Kesha
- Let You Down - NF
- Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
- Remind Me To Forget - Miguel & Kygo
- I’m the One - DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber
- Don’t Go Breaking My Heat - Backstreet Boys
- There’s Nothing Holding Us Back - Shawn Mendes
- Connection - OneRepublic
- Wait - Maroon 5
- No Roots - Alice Merton
- Strip That Down - Liam Payne
- thank u, next - Ariana Grande
- Tequila - Dan & Shay
- One Foot - Walk the Moon
- Be Alright - Dean Lewis
- Look At What You Made Me Do - Taylor Swift
- Alone - Halsey
- Have It All - Jason Mraz
- Natural - Imagine Dragons
- Pray for Me - The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar
- Shallow - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
- Sober Up - AJR
- No Promises - Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
- The Way I Am - Charlie Puth
- Wolves - Marshmello & Selena Gomez
- Without Me - Halsey
- Finesse - Bruno Mars
- Might Not Like Me - Brynn Elliott
- Issues - Julia Michaels
- Stay - Zedd & Alessia Cara
- Close To Me - Ellie Goulding
- Ahead of Myself - X Ambassadors
- Attention-Charlie Puth
- Say You Won’t Let Go -James Arthur
- Consequences - Camila Cabello
- Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
- Lost In Japan (Remix) - Shawn Mendes
- Let You Be Right – Meghan Trainor
- Now or Never - Halsey
- Scars To Your Beautiul - Alessia Cara
- It Ain’t Me - Selena Gomez & Kygo
- Over My Head - Echosmith