Q104 Top 88 of 2018

January 1, 2019
Q104 plays the hits from 2018 New Year’s Day with the Top 88 of 2018!

Here's your Top 88 from 2018 that you voted for from the station that plays the hits…Q104!

  1. Youngblood - 5 Seconds of Summer
  2. Delicate - Taylor Swift
  3. Good Old Days - Macklemore & Kesha
  4. The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
  5. I Like Me Better - Lauv
  6. Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man
  7. Havana - Camila Cabello
  8. Perfect - Ed Sheeran
  9. Whatever It Takes - Imagine Dragons
  10. Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
  11. Girls Like You - Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B
  12. Broken - lovelytheband
  13. Slow Hands - Niall Horan
  14. High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco
  15. Back To You - Selena Gomez
  16. Love Lies - Khalid & Normani
  17. Friends - Marshmello and Anne Marie
  18. Never Be The Same - Camila Cabello
  19. Lights Down Low - MAX feat. Gnash
  20. In My Blood - Shawn Mendes
  21. How Long - Charlie Puth
  22. Shape of You - Ed Sheeran
  23. No Excuses - Meghan Trainor
  24. Bad At Love - Halsey
  25. No Brainer - DJ Khaled feat. Just Bieber
  26. no tears left to cry - Ariana Grande
  27. ...Ready For It? - Taylor Swift
  28. That’s What I Like - Bruno Mars
  29. Love So Soft - Kelly Clarkson
  30. Sit Next To Me - Foster the People
  31. Beautiful Trauma - P!nk
  32. Happier - Marshmello & Bastille
  33. Say Something - Justin Timberlake & Chris Stapleton
  34. New Rules - Dua Lipa
  35. Eastside - Benny Blanco feat. Halsey
  36. End Game - Taylor Swift feat. Ed Sheerna and Future
  37. Sorry Not Sorry - Demi Lovato
  38. What About Us - P!nk
  39. Thunder - Imagine Dragons
  40. Africa - Weezer
  41. Better Now - Post Malone
  42. New Light - John Mayer
  43. What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 feat. SZA
  44. Legendary - Welshly Arms
  45. Him & I - G Eazy & Halsey
  46. On The Loose - Niall Horan
  47. Praying - Kesha
  48. Let You Down - NF
  49. Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
  50. Remind Me To Forget - Miguel & Kygo
  51. I’m the One - DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber
  52. Don’t Go Breaking My Heat - Backstreet Boys
  53. There’s Nothing Holding Us Back - Shawn Mendes
  54. Connection - OneRepublic
  55. Wait - Maroon 5
  56. No Roots - Alice Merton
  57. Strip That Down - Liam Payne
  58. thank u, next - Ariana Grande
  59. Tequila - Dan & Shay
  60. One Foot - Walk the Moon
  61. Be Alright - Dean Lewis
  62. Look At What You Made Me Do - Taylor Swift
  63. Alone - Halsey
  64. Have It All - Jason Mraz
  65. Natural - Imagine Dragons
  66. Pray for Me - The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar
  67. Shallow - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
  68. Sober Up - AJR
  69. No Promises - Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato
  70. The Way I Am - Charlie Puth
  71. Wolves - Marshmello & Selena Gomez
  72. Without Me - Halsey
  73. Finesse - Bruno Mars
  74. Might Not Like Me - Brynn Elliott
  75. Issues - Julia Michaels
  76. Stay - Zedd & Alessia Cara
  77. Close To Me - Ellie Goulding
  78. Ahead of Myself - X Ambassadors
  79. Attention-Charlie Puth
  80. Say You Won’t Let Go -James Arthur
  81. Consequences - Camila  Cabello
  82. Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
  83. Lost In Japan (Remix) - Shawn Mendes
  84. Let You Be Right – Meghan Trainor
  85. Now or Never - Halsey
  86. Scars To Your Beautiul - Alessia Cara
  87. It Ain’t Me - Selena Gomez & Kygo
  88. Over My Head - Echosmith
