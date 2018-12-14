Q104: Year In Review
We've had such a great year at Q104!
Wow! What a year 2018 has been! Thanks for listening to Q104 and following us this entire year.
Let's take a look at some of our favorite moments from throughout the year.
January 25th: Welshly Arms performs in the Q104 studio
February 10th: Cupid's Undie Run
February 15th: Jeremiah volunteers at the Food Bank for Harvest for Hunger
February 18th: Portugal. The Man at Cleveland Music Hall
March 4th: Q104 Bridal Fair!
March 17th: Jack joins The Jeremiah Show, debuts at the St. Patrick's Day parade!
March 21st: Judah and the Lion at House of Blues
March 28th: Jack Antonoff in-studio
March 28th: P!nk at Quicken Loans Arena
April 6th: Indians home opener. Who doesn't love Opening Day in Cleveland?
April 10th: Phillip Phillips at Beachland Ballroom
April 18th: MAX visits Q104, opens show at House of Blues for AJR
April 20th: Echosmith visits Q104
May 10th: Nurses Night Out
May 18th: Grapes and Ale at Progressive Field
May 22nd: Hall & Oates and Train at the Q
May 31st: Teachers Night Out at Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar!
June 5th: Vance Joy at Jacobs Pavilion
June 9th + 10th: LaureLive
June 16th: Thirty Seconds to Mars with Walk The Moon at Blossom
June 17th: Imagine Dragons at Blossom
June 27th: Welshly Arms at Heroes Unite at Public Square
June 27th: Rozzi visits Q104
Yappy Hours: June 29th at Hi & Dry in Tremont, July 6th at Tommy's Place, July 13th at Around The Corner, July 20th at Market, July 27th at Around The Corner
July 17th: Taylor Swift at First Energy Stadium
July 18th: First look at the new Agora Theatre renovations!
July 25th: Foo Fighters at Blossom
July 25th: Jay-Z and Beyonce at FirstEnergy Stadium
July 27th: Jason Mraz at Jacobs Pavilion PLUS he joined us earlier in the day to help out at the Greater Cleveland Food Bankl
August 9th: Q104 Free Lunch at Walnut Park with special guest Brynn Elliott!
August 23th: Matt Nathanson at Jacobs Pavilion
August 25th + 26th: InCuya Music Festival
August 29th: Niall Horan at Blossom
September through November: The Jeremiah Show features a new high school every week for 'The Jeremiah Show High School of the week' and it is a hit!
September 13th: Pentatonix with Echosmith and Callum Scott at Blossom
September 16th: Jeremiah at the annual Our Lady of the Wayside run
October 2nd: Justin Timberlake’s 2nd stop of the year at the Q for his 'Man of the Woods' tour
October 4th: Andy Grammer House of Blues
October 4th: X Ambassadors Agora
October 6th: BaconFest in the East Bank of the Flats with Jeremiah and Morgan
October 11th: Pink Party with Brynn Elliott and Whitney Woerz at Metro Lexus
October 22nd: Alec Benjamin visits Q104
October 23rd: Twenty One Pilots at the Q
October 27th: Tricks and Treats at Crocker Park, hosted by Morgan!
November 7th: Young The Giant
November 17th: Crocker Park Tree Lighting
Thanks for a great year!