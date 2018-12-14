Q104: Year In Review

Wow! What a year 2018 has been! Thanks for listening to Q104 and following us this entire year.

Let's take a look at some of our favorite moments from throughout the year.

January 25th: Welshly Arms performs in the Q104 studio

February 10th: Cupid's Undie Run

February 15th: Jeremiah volunteers at the Food Bank for Harvest for Hunger

February 18th: Portugal. The Man at Cleveland Music Hall

March 4th: Q104 Bridal Fair!

March 17th: Jack joins The Jeremiah Show, debuts at the St. Patrick's Day parade!

March 21st: Judah and the Lion at House of Blues

March 28th: Jack Antonoff in-studio

March 28th: P!nk at Quicken Loans Arena

April 6th: Indians home opener. Who doesn't love Opening Day in Cleveland?

April 10th: Phillip Phillips at Beachland Ballroom

April 18th: MAX visits Q104, opens show at House of Blues for AJR

April 20th: Echosmith visits Q104

May 10th: Nurses Night Out

May 18th: Grapes and Ale at Progressive Field

May 22nd: Hall & Oates and Train at the Q

May 31st: Teachers Night Out at Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar!

June 5th: Vance Joy at Jacobs Pavilion

June 9th + 10th: LaureLive

June 16th: Thirty Seconds to Mars with Walk The Moon at Blossom

June 17th: Imagine Dragons at Blossom

June 27th: Welshly Arms at Heroes Unite at Public Square

June 27th: Rozzi visits Q104

Yappy Hours: June 29th at Hi & Dry in Tremont, July 6th at Tommy's Place, July 13th at Around The Corner, July 20th at Market, July 27th at Around The Corner

July 17th: Taylor Swift at First Energy Stadium

July 18th: First look at the new Agora Theatre renovations!

July 25th: Foo Fighters at Blossom

July 25th: Jay-Z and Beyonce at FirstEnergy Stadium

July 27th: Jason Mraz at Jacobs Pavilion PLUS he joined us earlier in the day to help out at the Greater Cleveland Food Bankl

August 9th: Q104 Free Lunch at Walnut Park with special guest Brynn Elliott!

August 23th: Matt Nathanson at Jacobs Pavilion

August 25th + 26th: InCuya Music Festival

August 29th: Niall Horan at Blossom

September through November: The Jeremiah Show features a new high school every week for 'The Jeremiah Show High School of the week' and it is a hit!

September 13th: Pentatonix with Echosmith and Callum Scott at Blossom

September 16th: Jeremiah at the annual Our Lady of the Wayside run

October 2nd: Justin Timberlake’s 2nd stop of the year at the Q for his 'Man of the Woods' tour

October 4th: Andy Grammer House of Blues

October 4th: X Ambassadors Agora

October 6th: BaconFest in the East Bank of the Flats with Jeremiah and Morgan

October 11th: Pink Party with Brynn Elliott and Whitney Woerz at Metro Lexus

October 22nd: Alec Benjamin visits Q104

October 23rd: Twenty One Pilots at the Q

October 27th: Tricks and Treats at Crocker Park, hosted by Morgan!

November 7th: Young The Giant

November 17th: Crocker Park Tree Lighting​​​

Thanks for a great year!