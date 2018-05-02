Queen Elizabeth May Gift Prince Harry And Meghan Markle A Cottage For Their Wedding

It’s being reported that Queen Elizabeth may give Harry and Meghan one of her country homes as a wedding gift.

The idea isn’t too far off considering she did give Prince William and Duchess Kate one of homes at her Sandringham Estate when they married in 2011. They even lived in it for the first six years of their marriage. Australia’s “9News” says the Queen may give the soon-to-be newly weds her York Cottage also located on Sandringham Estate.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but the couple could totally use another home to escape to - as Kensington Palace just got a little more crowded.