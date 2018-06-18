Quicken Loans Arena Closes For The Summer For Construction

Quicken Loans Arena is closed for the summer.

Saturday night’s Shania Twain concert was the final event held in the building until it reopens this fall in time for the 2018-19 Cavaliers and Monsters seasons to begin.

Crews began working around the clock on the $140 million transformation of the 24-year old building that opened in 1994 in February.

The massive glass canopy on Huron has already been removed and another major change will happen next week.

As foundation work for the northern expansion of the arena continues, the bridge that connects the arena to the Jack Cleveland casino garage across from the LeBron mural will be demolished next week, closing Huron between Ontario and East 6th starting June 25.

The road will reopen no later than July 2 and maintain the traffic patterns put in place in February.

In addition to the expansion of the north end of the building, inside, crews have begun demolition on the service level of the Cavs locker room and associated areas, which will be redone in time for next season.

Work has also commenced on the south side of the building.

Although the arena box office is closed, and fans will need to purchase tickets for future events online until the fall, the Cavs team shop on the East 6th side of the building will remain open.

The RTA walkway to the arena will also remain open for Indians games.

The arena will close again next summer so the project can be completed in time for the 2019-20 Cavs and Monsters seasons.