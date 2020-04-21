Michael Stanley Working Again - From Home

Tune in for an exclusive performance this Friday night

April 21, 2020
Michael Stanley Working Again - From Home
#StayConnected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, Closings, News & More

Q104 invites you to join us for an exclusive North Coast Rock 'n' Roll acoustic performance as we present Michael Stanley Working Again - From Home, premiering Friday, April 24th at 8 pm on WNCX.com.

It's your chance to see Michael perform 30 minutes of his classic hits in an intimate setting ... his home!

Michael Stanley Working Again - From Home premieres Friday, April 24th at 8pm, exclusively on WNCX.com.

It’s just another way Q104 is trying to #StayConnected to you Cleveland!

michael stanley
WNCX
