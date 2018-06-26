Heatwave! 100°+ Days Through July 4th In Cleveland

Weather Alerts are already in place for this weekend's expected 100°+ heat wave.

Cleveland 19 First Alert Weather Center says rain is likely tonight, with potentially harder rain since the storm system is moving slowly. Too bad for us because that means this whole thing is taking its time!

Forecasters are calling for low-80s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Expect humidity starting tomorrow, with HOT hot days starting Friday through at least July 4th.

Be sure your pets and family members are safe with dog boots to protect your dogs' feet on hot pavement, as well as this list of heat-related problems and ways to prevent them.

Have fun! Stay hydrated! Be safe!