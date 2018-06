The average cookout for 10 people, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, should cost $5.51 per person. That's a total $55.10.



This average menu is pretty generous:

8 hotdogs

8 hamburgers, with buns and cheese

Condiments

4-lbs of ribs

Potato salad

Chips

Lemonade

4-lbs of watermelon

Have fun for cheap this 4th of July!