These To-Do Lists Will Make You Feel So Accomplished

I always have chores to take care of. It's the tiny ones I end up avoiding, because they "only take a minute" and I'd rather convince myself I'm doing more important ones, when in reality I'm not doing much of anything!

I've been using this trick for a while now, and I'm happy to share it with you:

One-minute to-do lists. All the "easy" chores, and things you can whip into shape quickly.

It sounds almost too easy. But scribbling off an ENTIRE to-do list of all the things you've been avoiding feels amazing. And in just a few minutes, you're feeling yourself and are ready to take on even more!.

Here's my most recent list:

Organize my shoes

Clear up junk on kitchen table and counter

Straighten up the bookshelf

Round up garbage

Which led to:

Clean bathroom - sink, tub, toilet

Sweep

Vacuum livingroom

It took me less than 30 minutes to do all this! I'm trying to incorporate this style into my creative projects: start small, then tackle the bigger projects.

I hope this trick helps you in your busy life!