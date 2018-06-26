These To-Do Lists Will Make You Feel So Accomplished
Anyone who has odds-and-ends chores to take care of will like this.
I always have chores to take care of. It's the tiny ones I end up avoiding, because they "only take a minute" and I'd rather convince myself I'm doing more important ones, when in reality I'm not doing much of anything!
I've been using this trick for a while now, and I'm happy to share it with you:
One-minute to-do lists. All the "easy" chores, and things you can whip into shape quickly.
It sounds almost too easy. But scribbling off an ENTIRE to-do list of all the things you've been avoiding feels amazing. And in just a few minutes, you're feeling yourself and are ready to take on even more!.
Here's my most recent list:
- Organize my shoes
- Clear up junk on kitchen table and counter
- Straighten up the bookshelf
- Round up garbage
Which led to:
- Clean bathroom - sink, tub, toilet
- Sweep
- Vacuum livingroom
It took me less than 30 minutes to do all this! I'm trying to incorporate this style into my creative projects: start small, then tackle the bigger projects.
I hope this trick helps you in your busy life!