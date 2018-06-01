Where To Get Free Donuts on National Donut Day

Happy National Donut Day!



Here are some places to celebrate at:

Dunkin' Donuts will give you a free one with any drink purchase.

Helloooo, Donut! #NationalDonutDay is coming, Friday 6/1! Treat Do' Self to a FREE donut with the purchase of any beverage. ----❤️ pic.twitter.com/zCkigYNfzC — Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) May 27, 2018

Papa John's has some donut holes for you with your online purchase.

For #NationalDonutDay we’ve got something big in the works. Well, technically small, but also big. And sweet. pic.twitter.com/km74ekyiWv — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) May 30, 2018

Walmart (?) expects to give out 1.2 million donuts over the course of today.

Krispy Kreme seems to be just giving doughnuts away!

Decision you'll have to make on #NationalDoughnutDay: Original Glazed or Chocolate Iced?



Decision you won't have to make: Cash or card?



Get a FREE doughnut June 1!



Find participating shops here: https://t.co/aOOaHfEwX8 pic.twitter.com/moFYpk1acm — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 25, 2018

And weird enough... Burger King has a new doughnut burger? Okay... maybe that promotion is a little weird!

Let us know of any local places so we can get the word out!