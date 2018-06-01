Where To Get Free Donuts on National Donut Day

Yum!

June 1, 2018
National Donut Day

Happy National Donut Day! 

Here are some places to celebrate at:

Dunkin' Donuts will give you a free one with any drink purchase. 

Papa John's has some donut holes for you with your online purchase. 

Walmart (?) expects to give out 1.2 million donuts over the course of today.

Krispy Kreme seems to be just giving doughnuts away!

And weird enough... Burger King has a new doughnut burger? Okay... maybe that promotion is a little weird! 

Let us know of any local places so we can get the word out!

