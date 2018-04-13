Where Not To Park Downtown This Weekend

Parking downtown is going to be tough all weekend long. Both the Indians and Cavs have games, and the Rock Hall Induction Ceremony. Here's what you need to know before getting in your car:

During Indians game (7:10 p.m. tonight) and Cavs playoff game (3:30 p.m. Sunday), you won't be able to park on:

Prospect Avenue from Ontario Road to East 14th Street

Huron Road from Ontario Road to Prospect Avenue

East 9th Street from Prospect Avenue to Carnegie Avenue

West Huron Road from Huron Road to West Superior Avenue

Closures start at 4 p.m. through midnight Friday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

East 6th Street, East Mall Drive and West Mall Drive will be closed all weekend, and will reopen at 1 a.m. Monday.

One option is using West Huron between Ontario and West 6th as a pick-up and drop-off spot.

The Rock Hall Red Carpet rolls out starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Parking restrictions at the Warehouse District are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in these areas:

West 9th Street from Front Street to West Superior Avenue

West 10th Street from Main Street to West St. Clair Avenue

Old River Road from Main to Robert Lockwood Jr. Drive

West 6th Street from Lakeside Avenue to West Superior Avenue

St. Clair Avenue from West 3rd Street to W. 9th Street

West Lakeside Avenue from W. 6th Street to W. 3rd Street

West 3rd Street from Lakeside Avenue to Carnegie Avenue

Here's to a fun weekend in Cleveland!