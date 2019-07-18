Random Mind-Blowing Facts To Share At Happy Hour

Are you ready to have your mind blown? Throw these facts out next happy hour or date and we promise that you'll do some serious impressing.

Marilyn Monroe had a higher IQ (163) than that of Albert Einstein (160).

The dates 4/4, 6/6, 8/8, 10/10, and 12/12 all fall on the same day of the week during any one year.

The Tyrannosaurus rex lived closer in time to humans than to stegosauruses.

Sloppy doctors' handwriting accounts for 7,000 deaths a year.

The official color of the universe is "Cosmic Latte" (#FFF8E7).

A Swedish couple named their kid "Brfxxccxxmnpcccclllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb11116." The name is pronounced "Albin."

The song "Coconut" ("she put the lime in the coconut," etc.) has only one chord in the entire song. It's the only song without any chord changes to land on the BillboardHot 100 chart.

Applying a male’s underarm sweat to a female’s lips can helpwomen relax, boost their mood and help regulate their menstrual cycle. (HUH?)

Shoppers are far more likely to buy French wine when French music is playing in the background of a store, and German wine when German music is playing. (Just hand over the wine, ffs)

