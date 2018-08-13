Sneak-Peek: Rascal Flatts Setlist

Laura Farr/AdMedia

August 13, 2018
Entertainment
Rascal Flatts are bringing their Back To Us Tour to Blossom on Friday, August 17th and we are so excited. Here's a sneak-peek as to what their setlist might look like!

  • Bob That Head
  • Yours If You Want It
  • Everyday Love / Stand
  • Here Comes Goodbye
  • Why Wait
  • Feels Like Today
  • Rewind
  • My Wish
  • I Like the Sound of That
  • I'm Movin' On
  • I Won't Let Go
  • Take It to the Limit/Don't Stop Belivin' /Take It to The Limit/Like That Old Time Rock & Roll
  • These Days
  • Hopin' You Were Lookin' (With Dan + Shay)
  • The Middle (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey cover) 
  • Here's To You (With Dan + Shay & Carly Pearce)
  • Fast Cars and Freedom
  • What Hurts the Most (Jeffrey Steele cover)
  • Banjo
  • Bless the Broken Road (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band cover)
  • Summer Nights
  • Life Is a Highway (Tom Cochrane cover)

Tickets are still available here.

