Sneak-Peek: Rascal Flatts Setlist

Rascal Flatts are bringing their Back To Us Tour to Blossom on Friday, August 17th and we are so excited. Here's a sneak-peek as to what their setlist might look like!

Bob That Head

Yours If You Want It

Everyday Love / Stand

Here Comes Goodbye

Why Wait

Feels Like Today

Rewind

My Wish

I Like the Sound of That

I'm Movin' On

I Won't Let Go

Take It to the Limit/Don't Stop Belivin' /Take It to The Limit/Like That Old Time Rock & Roll

These Days

Hopin' You Were Lookin' (With Dan + Shay)

The Middle (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey cover)

Here's To You (With Dan + Shay & Carly Pearce)

Fast Cars and Freedom

What Hurts the Most (Jeffrey Steele cover)

Banjo

Bless the Broken Road (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band cover)

Summer Nights

Life Is a Highway (Tom Cochrane cover)

Tickets are still available here.