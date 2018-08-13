Sneak-Peek: Rascal Flatts Setlist
August 13, 2018
Rascal Flatts are bringing their Back To Us Tour to Blossom on Friday, August 17th and we are so excited. Here's a sneak-peek as to what their setlist might look like!
- Bob That Head
- Yours If You Want It
- Everyday Love / Stand
- Here Comes Goodbye
- Why Wait
- Feels Like Today
- Rewind
- My Wish
- I Like the Sound of That
- I'm Movin' On
- I Won't Let Go
- Take It to the Limit/Don't Stop Belivin' /Take It to The Limit/Like That Old Time Rock & Roll
- These Days
- Hopin' You Were Lookin' (With Dan + Shay)
- The Middle (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey cover)
- Here's To You (With Dan + Shay & Carly Pearce)
- Fast Cars and Freedom
- What Hurts the Most (Jeffrey Steele cover)
- Banjo
- Bless the Broken Road (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band cover)
- Summer Nights
- Life Is a Highway (Tom Cochrane cover)
Tickets are still available here.