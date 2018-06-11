Recycling Dos And Don'ts

June 11, 2018
Categories: 
1Thing

Here's your official guide.

IN-HOME RECYCLING:

  • Cans
  • Cartons
  • Glass
  • Paper & boxes
  • Plastic bottles and jugs

DONATE OR FIND A DESIGNATED RECYCLING AREA:

  • Computers & electronics
  • Scrap metal
  • Plastic bags
  • Clothing
  • Shredded paper

DISPOSE OF PROPERLY:

  • Latex Paint
  • Needles
  • Medications
  • Household hazardous waste
  • Fluorescent bulbs

THROW IT IN THE TRASH:

  • Styrofoam and take-out containers
  • Hoses and ropes
  • Durable plastic (hangers, toys)
  • Cups, lids and utensils
  • Broken ceramics
Tags: 
recycling
1 thing