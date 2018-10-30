Creepy Or Cool? Restaurant Serves Death Row Inmates' Last Meals
A pop-up restaurant in Tokyo served its guests some of the creepiest menu items fathomable.
Ningen Restaurant -- translated as Human Restaurant -- served the last meals requested by famous death row inmates.
While the thought itself seems morbid, the meals sound pretty darn tasty. The inmates did choose them for their last meal ever, after all.
Here's a glimpse at what the menu featured:
Gary Mark Gilmore's last meal of a hamburger, mashed potatoes, a hard-boiled egg and shots of whiskey. Gilmore was a serial criminal who was convicted of armed robbery, assault and two murders in Utah. He actually gained world-wide attention for demanding the implementation of his death sentence for the two murders. Gilmore was executed on January 17, 1977 by firing squad.
甘い香りが漂う店内で、巨大なチョコレートの塊を舐め続ける女のコを見ながら、ハンバーガーにかぶりつき、バーボンを嗜んできました。#にんげんレストラン pic.twitter.com/CHzYxA6Zk4— [email protected] (@se_qui_ay) October 22, 2018
John Wayne Gacy's last meal of a pound of strawberries, a bucket of (KFC) chicken, fries and a dozen shrimp. Gacy was a Chicago-based serial killer and rapist. He sexually assaulted, tortured and murdered 33 boys and men in the 70s inside his home. Yeah, he's the creepy clown guy who buried the corpses in his cellar. Gacy's death by lethal injection was confirmed on May 10, 1994 and his brain was removed for study.
「1人で行きづらい店に同行してほしい」という依頼で「にんげんレストラン」へ。1人で行きづらさ溢れる店構え。写真2枚目はお通しのサプリメント。3枚目は店内にいた「おにぎりを解体する人」4枚目はジョン・ゲイシーという死刑囚（ITのモデル）が最後に食べた料理です。28日で閉店するのでお早めに pic.twitter.com/KXe9Y89XPQ— レンタルなんもしない人 (@morimotoshoji) October 25, 2018
Joseph Paul Jernigan's last meal of two cheeseburgers, a salad and an iced-tea. Jernigan was a Texas-based murderer who was found guilty of "cold-blooded murder" and sentenced to death for killing Edward Hale, a 75-year-old homeowner who discovered Jernigan and an accomplice as they were burglarizing his home. Jernigan was executed by lethal injectionat on August 5, 1993.
毎日死刑囚のラストミール（最後の晩餐）を食べている。今日はジェームスポールジェニーガンの。— 手塚マキ (@smappatekka) October 17, 2018
強盗殺人の罪で薬物注射の刑。
盗みに入った家の住人がそのタイミングで帰ってきてしまい、突発的に殺害して有罪。死刑にあたり自分の死体を献体する。1800の部位に切り分けられた
にんげんレストラン pic.twitter.com/g1JvjyqvpC
Judy Buenoano's last meal of asparagus, broccoli, tomatoes and strawberries. Buenoano, also referred to as the Black Widow, was an American (Colorado and Florida) serial killer who was executed for the murder of her husband James Goodyear. She was also convicted for the murder of her son Michael Buenoano and attempted murder of her fiancé John Gentry. Buenoano became the first woman to be executed in Florida since 1848 and was justs the third woman executed in the US since the reinstatement of capital punishment in 1976. and was only the third woman to be executed in the U.S. since the reinstatement of capital punishment in 1976. She was executed in the electric chair on March 30, 1998.
昨日。chim↑pom #にんげんレストラン 行ってきた。100kgのチョコを自分の体重と同じ重さになるまで舐め続けるお姉さんを眺め、死刑囚が最後に食べたメニューを頂きながらウイスキーを飲むなどした。#新宿 #歌舞伎町 pic.twitter.com/v72BiY1opy— 進藤チヨ (@chiyo_shindo) October 24, 2018
As creepy as the restaurant's theme was, visitors flocked to eat the last meals of death row inmates. Some photos were shared on Twitter which documented the pop-up restaurant's atmosphere.
死刑囚が刑執行前の最後の食事を選べる「Last meal」— エリイChim↑Pom (@ellieille) October 16, 2018
ゲイリー・マーク・ギルモアさん
強盗殺人の罪で銃殺刑
享年36歳
死刑廃止論の風潮の中、弁護士を通じて自らの死刑執行を要求。
執行前日に刑務所でパーティーを開催。
最後の言葉「Let’s do it.」はナイキのコピーの元になる。
バーボン付き。 pic.twitter.com/e5NW6VP6rC
にんげんレストラン行って来た。— kazumin08 (@kazumin197608) October 22, 2018
ジェームズ・ポール・ジェニーガンのラストミール食べたけど、バンズ美味しかったなぁ。
せきゆかさん、あと10kgを切ってた。黙々とチョコ食べ続けるの、エロかった。 pic.twitter.com/RBIgQ9pvg6
【Chim↑Pom】「にんげんレストラン」— バンブーズ_1117ベルギービール教室5期-2 (@bamt21) October 22, 2018
“人生のメインディッシュは、人間です”
けだし名言。#art #art_project #ningen_restaurant #歌舞伎町 #2週間限定 #人間レストラン#ChimPom pic.twitter.com/xxKKAMZT2u
Would you have dined at Ningen Restaurant?