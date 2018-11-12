Robin Thicke, Miley Cyrus, and Gerard Butler's Homes Among Those Destroyed In Devastating Fires

By: Jonathan Lehman/Meredith Ganzman

November 12, 2018

More than 300,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in California as three major wildfires burn across the state.

Among the calamities, the Woolsey fire in Southern California, just north of Los Angeles, has had a devastating effect on the entertainment industry. Gerard Butler, Robin Thicke, Miley Cyrus and Neil Young are among the celebrities whose houses were ravaged by the flames.

Butler, the “Hunter Killer” actor, shared a shocking photo on social media after returning to the scene of his charred home in Malibu. 

The crooner Thicke posted a picture of his home right before it went up in flames.

“April, Julian, Mia and I would like to thank the courageous firefighters and volunteers,” Thicke wrote on Instagram, on behalf of his family. “As we drove to safety, they risked their lives trying to save our home. We are safe and surrounded by family and friends. We thank you for all the love and support we’ve received and send our love and prayers to everyone affected by the fires. Count your blessings!”  

Pop star Cyrus confirmed she lost her house in the fires. She said actor fiancé Liam Hemsworth and her pets are safe. 

"I have lost my home before to a California wildfire, now another," Young wrote in a post on his official website decrying the impact of climate change.

At least 30 people have died in one of the worst wildfire seasons in California history. 

