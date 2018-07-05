Rock Hall Announces 'Part of the Machine: Rock & Pinball'

Coming this Wednesday, July 11th, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is opening a new exhibit called ‘Part of the Machine: Rock and Pinball”. The exhibit will mesh pinball machines with designed based off of rock bands and musical groups.

Among the pinball machines will be Alice Cooper, The Who, Dolly Parton, The Rolling Stones, Ted Nugent, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Elvis, AC/DC and KISS.

Starting the following week, you can actually play with the pinball machines with tokens!

More details are up at the Rock Hall's website.