Rock Week Kicks Off 2018 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony Celebration

Stories of Rock trivia contests tests fans knowledge about rock and roll. Prizes will be awarded to winners. Visitors can also participate in Inductee Spotlights and Album Spotlights. Sessions last 45-60 minutes and are designed to explore the lives and music of the 2018 Inductees. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

SILENT NO MORE: #METOO AND THE MUSIC INDUSTRY

Thursday, April 12 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

The City Club of Cleveland

850 Euclid Avenue Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Over the last several months, the #MeToo has shaken the entertainment industry. Actors and film executives resigned or were dismissed as allegations of sexual harassment and gender discrimination mounted, yet somehow, leaders in the music industry seemed unscathed.

But not for long. Days before the 2018 Grammy Awards, a report commissioned by the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative showed the stark reality - in the previous six Grammy awards, only nine percent of the nominees were women. Taking a cue from Hollywood actresses who wore black to the Golden Globes in support of the work of the Time's Up coalition, female musicians wore white roses to the Grammy's to draw attention to their own grassroots effort, Voices in Entertainment.

It has been argued that the entertainment industry as a whole is built on perpetuated structural inequality. As the Rock world prepares to induct another class into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, including Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Nina Simone, we'll speak with influential female music professionals about the industry and their perspectives on sexism, sexual misconduct, and the power of the female voice to affect lasting change.

Panelists

Meredith Rutledge-Borger

Assistant Curator, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Noelle Scaggs

Co-Lead Singer, Fitz and the Tantrums

Gayle Wald

Professor of English, Columbian College of Arts & Science, The George Washington University,

Moderator: Lauren Onkey, Ph.D.

Senior Director, NPR Music

SPECIAL ROCK HALL HOURS: 10 A.M. to 9 P.M.

8 p.m., Rock Hall’s Klipsch Audio Main Stage, FREE with Rock Hall admission (limited capacity)

Join the Rock Hall and SiriusXM for a Hall of Fame Series with 2018 Inductees The Moody Blues. Justin Hayward, John Lodge, and Graeme Edge of The Moody Blues will discuss their Induction, careers, and influence. The event begins at 7 p.m. with a Moody Blues-themed happy hour featuring food and drink specials. The event will be live streamed on the Rock Hall’s Facebook page. Please note: this event is limited capacity standing room only and space is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

SATURDAY, APRIL 14: RED CARPET LIVE STREAM 5:30-7:30 p.m., rockhall.com, Rock Hall Facebook or YouTube (youtube.com/user/rockhall) page, FREE Get a sneak peek at all the action with red carpet arrivals on rockhall.com, the Rock Hall’s Facebook page, or on the Rock Hall’s YouTube page. SATURDAY, APRIL 14: 33rd ANNUAL ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY, PRESENTED BY KLIPSCH AUDIO 7:30 p.m., Public Auditorium, SOLD-OUT The sold-out ceremony will honor Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. The Ceremony will air on HBO at a later date.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18: HALL OF FAME SERIES WITH BILL BRUFORD OF YES

7 p.m., Rock Hall's Foster Theater

2017 Rock Hall Inductee Bill Bruford of YES will discuss his career with fans during a Hall of Fame Series moderated by the Rock Hall’s Vice President of Education and Visitor Engagement Jason Hanley. The discussion includes a Q&A with the audience. There is an 8 ticket limit per transaction.