Royal Family: Who Is Next In Line For The Throne?

Though Meghan Markle's life will change drastically tomorrow after she marries Prince Harry, it is unlikely her new husband will ever be King. Here's who is up next to the throne!

Charles, Prince of Wales – married to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge – married to Kate, Duchess of Cambridge

Prince George of Cambridge

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

Prince Louis of Cambridge

Prince Henry of Wales – Harry weds Meghan Markle

Prince Andrew, Duke of York – Queen Elizabeth’s 2nd son

Princess Beatrice of York – Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York’s daughter

Princess Eugenie of York – Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York’s daughter

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex - Queen Elizabeth’s 3rd son

James, Viscount Severn – Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s son

Lady Louis Windsor – Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s daughter

Anne, Princess Royal - Queen Elizabeth’s daughter

Peter Phillips – Princess Anne’s son with Capt. Mark Phillips

Savannah Phillips – Peter and wife Autumn’s daughter

Isla Phillips – Peter and wife Autumn’s daughter

Zara Tindall - Zara Phillips married Mike Tindall, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth

Mia Grace Tindall – Zara and Mike’s daughter

David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowden – Also known as Viscount David Linley

Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley - David’s son

Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones – David’s daughter

Lady Sarah Chatto – married to Daniel Chatto

Samuel Chatto – Sarah and Daniel’s son

Arthur Chatto – Sarah and Daniel’s son