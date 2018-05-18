Royal Family: Who Is Next In Line For The Throne?
Though Meghan Markle's life will change drastically tomorrow after she marries Prince Harry, it is unlikely her new husband will ever be King. Here's who is up next to the throne!
Charles, Prince of Wales – married to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge – married to Kate, Duchess of Cambridge
Prince George of Cambridge
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
Prince Louis of Cambridge
Prince Henry of Wales – Harry weds Meghan Markle
Prince Andrew, Duke of York – Queen Elizabeth’s 2nd son
Princess Beatrice of York – Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York’s daughter
Princess Eugenie of York – Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York’s daughter
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex - Queen Elizabeth’s 3rd son
James, Viscount Severn – Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s son
Lady Louis Windsor – Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s daughter
Anne, Princess Royal - Queen Elizabeth’s daughter
Peter Phillips – Princess Anne’s son with Capt. Mark Phillips
Savannah Phillips – Peter and wife Autumn’s daughter
Isla Phillips – Peter and wife Autumn’s daughter
Zara Tindall - Zara Phillips married Mike Tindall, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth
Mia Grace Tindall – Zara and Mike’s daughter
David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowden – Also known as Viscount David Linley
Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley - David’s son
Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones – David’s daughter
Lady Sarah Chatto – married to Daniel Chatto
Samuel Chatto – Sarah and Daniel’s son
Arthur Chatto – Sarah and Daniel’s son