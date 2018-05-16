For Prince Harry, it was fate he met and fell in love with Meghan Markle - thanks to a mystery mutual friend who organised their blind date.

© Press Association

Royal Wedding Odds: A Betting Guide To The Big Day

Per Bovada in Las Vegas, there's plenty you can gamble on

May 16, 2018
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features

If you are going to be watching the Royal Wedding, there's plenty you'll need to know. But, did you also know that you can bet on the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

There's more to come (and plenty more odds in the U.K.), but Las Vegas has four bets for the gambler in you. If that's what you're in to.

You can bet on 'Who will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle?'

Doria Ragland: 1/2

Prince William: 3/1

Prince Charles: 10/1

Other: 3/1

What about 'What color will the Queen's hat be for Saturday's Royal Wedding?'

Cream or Ivory: 3/1

Blue: 4/1

White: 4/1

Green: 5/1

Silver: 7/1

Black: 10/1

Pink: 14/1

Purple: 14/1

Yellow: 14/1

Turquoise: 20/1

Red: 25/1

Gold: 30/1

Orange: 40/1

Brown: 50/1

Union Jack: 100/1

What about 'What color will the Kate Middleton's hat be for Saturday's Royal Wedding?'

Green: 3/1

Blue: 5/1

Pink: 5/1

Yellow: 6/1

Purple: 7/1

Black: 8/1

Cream or Ivory: 8/1

Turquoise: 10/1

Red: 14/1

Orange: 16/1

White: 16/1

Silver: 20/1

Gold: 33/1

Brown: 40/1

Union Jack: 100/1

And finally, 'Will Kate & the Queen's hat be the same color on Saturday?'

Yes: 20/1

No: 1/100

Really want to place a bet? You can do so here, via Bovada.

Tags: 
royal wedding
royal wedding 2018
prince harry
Meghan Markle