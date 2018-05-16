Royal Wedding Odds: A Betting Guide To The Big Day

If you are going to be watching the Royal Wedding, there's plenty you'll need to know. But, did you also know that you can bet on the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

There's more to come (and plenty more odds in the U.K.), but Las Vegas has four bets for the gambler in you. If that's what you're in to.

You can bet on 'Who will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle?'

Doria Ragland: 1/2

Prince William: 3/1

Prince Charles: 10/1

Other: 3/1

What about 'What color will the Queen's hat be for Saturday's Royal Wedding?'

Cream or Ivory: 3/1

Blue: 4/1

White: 4/1

Green: 5/1

Silver: 7/1

Black: 10/1

Pink: 14/1

Purple: 14/1

Yellow: 14/1

Turquoise: 20/1

Red: 25/1

Gold: 30/1

Orange: 40/1

Brown: 50/1

Union Jack: 100/1

What about 'What color will the Kate Middleton's hat be for Saturday's Royal Wedding?'

Green: 3/1

Blue: 5/1

Pink: 5/1

Yellow: 6/1

Purple: 7/1

Black: 8/1

Cream or Ivory: 8/1

Turquoise: 10/1

Red: 14/1

Orange: 16/1

White: 16/1

Silver: 20/1

Gold: 33/1

Brown: 40/1

Union Jack: 100/1

And finally, 'Will Kate & the Queen's hat be the same color on Saturday?'

Yes: 20/1

No: 1/100

Advice: If you have the stones to bet on the royal wedding, don’t scream if one of your props comes through. It will blow your cover (odds from @BovadaLV) pic.twitter.com/xJ3ZCpDflf — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 16, 2018

Really want to place a bet? You can do so here, via Bovada.