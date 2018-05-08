The Royal Wedding: Your Official Guide

It's almost here - the fairytale wedding of the year. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are tying the knot this month and there is a lot to be learned before then.

Prince Harry, the grandson of the Queen, is the son of the Prince of Wales and Princess Diana. He's Prince William's little bro and is sixth in line to the throne.

You may recognize his bride-to-be from her most recent acting work as Rachel Zane on Suits. She also has quite the Hollywood resume. Check it out here.

Markle also served as the editor-in-chief of her own lifestyle website and brand The Tig. In addition, she is the Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada, a group campaigning for better education, food and healthcare for kids all around the world.

But let's get to the fun stuff, shall we?

SAVE THE DATE! The wedding will take place midday on May 19th and will be at Windsor Castle in England (William and Kate were married at Westminster Abbey). If you're tuning in from Cleveland, it starts at 7am our time.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds will lead a carriage procession through the town of Windsor. That will end at St. George's Hall, a banquet room at the castle, and 600 guests will be invited to a luncheon hosted by the Queen. Pinkies up!

Later on, the two will celebrate at Frogmore House with 200 of their closest friends. Talk about a VIP experience.

WHO IS IN THE WEDDING PARTY? Prince William will be serving as Harry's best man while Markle will be riding without a maid of honor. She apparently has too many close friends and doesn't want to have to make difficult choices. Meanwhile I don't have enough friends to make a small wedding party.

WHAT WILL THE BRIDE BE WEARING? When Diana passed away, she left her jewelry to her sons to be given to their wives. We've already seen Kate sporting many of those pieces, as well as one from the Queen, during special events and occasions. Guess we'll have to wait and see the bling.

As for her dress, or should we say dresses, the designer is still TBD. Rumors are swirling but it has been confirmed she'll wear one dress for the ceremony and a second one for the reception. A girl's gotta dance, right?

WHO MADE THE GUEST LIST? Rumors are swirling that Sir Elton John will be present as well as the Spice Girls. Fingers crossed for some seriously cool video footage from the reception. A few of Markle's closest friends including Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra may be there too.

WHO SITS WHERE? A royal wedding is much different than the "sit where ever, we're all family" styles we see every day on Pinterest. Instead, close family members will sit nearest to the royal couple as they take their vows.

WILL MEGHAN BECOME A PRINCESS? Unfortunately, you won't be hearing Princess Meghan anywhere. As soon as she becomes Prince Harry's wife, she will be known as Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales. That's a mouthful. Only those born into the royal family can use Princess as their title with their given first name.

Even Princess Diana wasn't technically dubbed Princess Diana. She was, in fact, Diana, Princess of Wales.

However, similar to William and Kate, the Queen will likely bestow the couple with Dukedom, giving Meghan the Duchess title.

WHAT'S WITH THE HATS? If you remember watching William and Kate's wedding in 2011, you probably remember seeing all the crazy hats worn by female guests. Similar to the Kentucky Derby, it's totally a thing.

Throughout history, English women covered their hair in public during the day as a form of modesty. This custom eventually died out in the '50s, but women continued to cover their hair for special occasions, such as a wedding.

Hat-watching will most likely be more enjoyable than the actual ceremony, tbh.

EVERYONE HAS A PAST. This actually won't be Markle's first marriage. Back in 2011 she married film producer Trevor Engelson, only to divorce two years later. Talk about serendipity!

Supposedly Engelson is working on a new series about being left for the Royal Wedding... strange, right?

--

So there you have it, folks. Now you can sound like a part of the royal family and drop some wedding tidbits all month long.

