LIST: Best Places To Pick Apples In Northeast Ohio
September 7, 2018
Whether it's for recipe-making (pie! strudel! CRUMBLE!) or simply for the Instagram photos, apple picking is one of the best parts about this season.
Here is our extensive list of where to go to pick your favorites -- even listed them by county!
Erie County
- Burnham Orchards - Berlin Heights
- Quarry Hill Orchards - Berlin Heights
Geauga County
- Blue Jay Orchard - Hiram
- Patterson Fruit Farm - Chesterland
Lorain County
- Hillcrest Orchards - Amherst
- Miller Orchards - Amherst
Medina County
- Hillside Orchard - Hinckley
- Bauman Orchards - Rittman
Portage County
- Monroe's Orchard - Hiram
- Stotler's Orchard - Atwater
For the full list and apple-picking schedule from Edible Cleveland, click here.