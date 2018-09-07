LIST: Best Places To Pick Apples In Northeast Ohio

September 7, 2018
Fall
Fall

Whether it's for recipe-making (pie! strudel! CRUMBLE!) or simply for the Instagram photos, apple picking is one of the best parts about this season.

Here is our extensive list of where to go to pick your favorites -- even listed them by county!

Erie County

  • Burnham Orchards - Berlin Heights
  • Quarry Hill Orchards - Berlin Heights

Geauga County

  • Blue Jay Orchard - Hiram
  • Patterson Fruit Farm - Chesterland

Lorain County

  • Hillcrest Orchards - Amherst
  • Miller Orchards - Amherst 

Medina County

  • Hillside Orchard - Hinckley
  • Bauman Orchards - Rittman

Portage County

  • Monroe's Orchard - Hiram
  • Stotler's Orchard - Atwater

For the full list and apple-picking schedule from Edible Cleveland, click here.

fall
apple picking